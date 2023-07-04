Brittany Cartwright is feeling confident in her own skin — and she’s got the photos to prove it.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, took to social media on Sunday, July 2, to share several snaps of herself on a getaway.

“Is it still called a thirst trap if you’re married? Cabooooooo lol,” Cartwright captioned the Instagram post of her posing in a black swimsuit. The former Bravo star’s husband, Jax Taylor, showed his support by replying with three fire emojis in the comments section.

Cartwright has previously opened up about dealing with body-shaming during — and after — her pregnancy. After announcing in September 2020 that she was expecting her first child with Taylor, 43, the Kentucky native called out “negative” Instagram trolls for commenting on her changing body.

“If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman’s body in a negative way, then you, my friend, can rawt in hailll. Respectfully,” she wrote via Instagram Story in March 2021, while referencing one of her signature lines from the hit Bravo series.

Taylor, for his part, discussed his attempts to show his wife some love amid her pregnancy.

“What I think is extremely important and what I’m going through now with Brittany is just reassuring Brittany how beautiful she is,” he explained in November 2020 on the “Give Them Lala” podcast. “She’s already beautiful, she’s already gorgeous, but I always see Brittany looking at herself and I know in her head she’s just thinking sometimes I think that she’s not pretty.”

After welcoming her son Cruz in 2021, Cartwright further recalled having haters comment on her size while she tried to focus on the next chapter of her life.

“I definitely felt the pressure [to lose weight] because I did gain a lot of weight through my pregnancy,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “But it was worth every pound. I would do it over and over again. I’ll say that a million times.”

Cartwright, who rose to stardom after appearing on Vanderpump Rules from 2015 to 2020, noted that people would be “so cruel” toward her because of her time on screen. “It’s a little bit different, like, [constant] interaction with people [who watch the show]. So that was a lot,” she added. “It could [be] hard at times, especially going through postpartum at the same time.”

She continued: “I’m feeling great. I feel like myself again. I’m like so happy,” Cartwright told Us. “I definitely feel amazing and being a mom is like the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

The mom went on to say that she has considered expanding her family with Taylor again.

“I’m definitely baby crazy already. Me and Jax have already talked about it. I wanna spend this summer having fun and then I’m ready to try for No. 2,” she detailed. “It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. You’re growing a human being. I can’t even explain just how amazing that feeling is. Every single milestone while you’re pregnant, like, you just are so excited.”

Cartwright and Taylor have also returned to the spotlight to hint at a potential Bravo appearance. During an appearance in Atlantic City on Friday, July 1, the former bartender teased his plans to make a cameo on Vanderpump Rules.

“I’m here to drink, take pictures and talk Vanderpump, and let’s do that for a minute, talk Vanderpump, let’s just say, I will bring it,” he quipped to the crowd. “I will bring it to the people it needs to be brought to. Oh, I said too much, sorry!”