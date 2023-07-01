During Jax Taylor’s Friday, June 30, nightclub appearance in Atlantic City, he seemingly confirmed that he was planning to return to Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor, 43, attended the Ocean Resort’s 5th birthday celebration on Friday, where he greeted fans and handed out swag. An eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly that after Taylor mingled with the New Jersey partygoers, he hinted at a future Bravo cameo.

“I’m here to drink, take pictures and talk Vanderpump, and let’s do that for a minute, talk Vanderpump, let’s just say, I will bring it,” Taylor quipped to the packed crowd inside the NOLA club. “I will bring it to the people it needs to be brought to. Oh, I said too much, sorry!”

While the former SUR bartender — who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020 amid wife Brittany Cartwright’s pregnancy with son Cruz — didn’t further extrapolate on his potential reality TV return, the insider tells Us that Taylor was “smiling and grinning like he was telling a secret.”

Taylor also FaceTimed former costars Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy to show off the event decor, which was complete with a “worm with a mustache” piñata, which referenced Kennedy’s diss during the season 10 reunion. (The DJ, 31, had hurled the insult at Tom Sandoval during filming while discussing his affair scandal.)

Taylor was one of the OG SURvers on Vanderpump Rules upon its 2013 premiere on Bravo. While on the reality TV hit, he notably dated Stassi Schroeder before eventually moving on with Cartwright, 34. The twosome — who wed in 2019 — announced one year later that they were leaving Vanderpump Rules.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything.”

The Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums welcomed Cruz, now 2, in April 2021 and have since dipped their toe back into the Bravo world. Taylor and Cartwright were tasked with providing commentary for season 10 episodes earlier this year and recapped scenes from the latest season — including Sandoval, 40, and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal — for Peacock subscribers. Their Watch Me miniseries even piqued their interest in potentially coming back for season 11, which is currently filming.

“We’re definitely getting the itch ‘cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over,” Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Going through that whole lifestyle again was so fun. Like, when we did Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen], I got a little teary backstage ‘cause this was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine. So, it just felt really good to do those things again.”

News later broke on Wednesday, June 28, that Taylor, Cartwright and fellow alum Kristen Doute were set to star in a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff, but no further details about the new series have been revealed.