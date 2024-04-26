Ciara teased the progress she’s made in her weight loss journey while sharing a life update via Instagram.

“Lil Dump … the last slide is life🫶🏽🍓,” the singer, 38, captioned a slideshow of pics on Thursday, April 25, showing herself hanging out with family and friends. Along with photos of Ciara spending time outside and in the recording studio, she included a picture of a scale.

Ciara announced earlier this month that she planned to drop weight after welcoming her fourth baby. She shares Sienna, 6, Win, 3, and Amora, 4 months, with husband Russell Wilson, whom she wed in 2016. Ciara previously welcomed son Future Zahir, 9, with ex-fiancé Future.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses,” she wrote via Instagram on April 13, posing in a Nike hoodie with the phrase “tough s—t” on it. “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality🐍.”

Ciara received support from her celebrity pals in the comments section, with Holly Robinson Peete writing, “If anyone can it’s you.” Busta Rhymes left several crown emojis underneath the post, while Gabrielle Union added flexed biceps emojis.

Ciara and Wilson, 35, announced in August 2023 that they were expanding their family. The “Level Up” singer went on to rock her baby bump at several public events, including one of her husband’s NFL games in October 2023.

“I love you so much. #3 💙🧡🤍,” she captioned Instagram pics of them posing on a football field. (Wilson was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Pittsburgh Steelers last month.)

Two months later, Ciara covered her baby bump with gorgeous gold leaf glitter at the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Color Purple. The detailing complemented her all-white ensemble, which included a button-up shirt, dress pants and a flowing white cape.

She gave birth to Amora just days after the premiere. “Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!” she captioned the first glimpse of the pair’s newborn in December 2023.

While documenting her journey to lose weight, Ciara has also proudly shown off her postpartum body via social media. She strutted around in a plunging black leather trench coat and matching black leather thigh-high boots in a January Instagram video, writing, “I still got the juice boo, buy a sippie! 💅🏽.”

She also encouraged fans to “embrace every stage of life” while sporting a maroon short-sleeved one-piece swimsuit on a pool deck in a February Instagram video. She completed the look with flowing long locks and a drink in her hand.