Start getting real. Meghan King shared two photos of her bikini body to show what she looks like without any filters or retouching.

“Instagram (swipe)➡️ vs reality,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, captioned the snaps via Instagram in a black bikini. King paired the look with a gray bucket hat, showing off her figure with the slight physical differences between two photos.

“You made it through Monday, let it all hang out 😵🥳,” she continued. “Also new 🍈 🍈 coming soon! Ten years and three babies and mommy wants to see a 👩🏻‍⚕️🔪. How do we feel ab this?”

One of those “babies” — daughter Aspen, 5 — was seen in the corner of the pic in an adorable pink, strawberry-printed bathing suit, smiling with her mom.

The former reality TV star shares her daughter and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. The former pair called it quits in October 2019 amid rumors the former baseball player had cheated. Edmonds, 52, denied the claims, telling Us Weekly at the time, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

Edmonds moved on with Kortnie O’Connor, to whom he proposed in August 2021 after he and King finalized their divorce in May 2021.

The blogger also moved on, dating businessman Christian Schauf for seven months in 2020 and longtime friend Will Roos for less than a year in 2021. After their romance fizzled out, King married President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens in October 2021. Their union was over in less than three months, however, and was officially annulled in July.

Speaking with Caroline Stanbury on her “Divorce Not Dead” podcast on Wednesday, July 13, King reflected on her various ups and downs with the father of her three children, sharing that they have “[a worse] relationship” than when they separated.

“It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals,” the former “Intimate Knowledge” podcaster told the Ladies of London alum, 46, adding that she only communicates with the Fox Sports broadcaster via the court-monitored app My Family Wizard.

“It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” King said. “Unfortunately — and shockingly — that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

The podcast episode isn’t the first time the former Bravo personality has opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Edmonds and their coparenting struggles. “I don’t know what coparenting is,” she told Us exclusively in February. “I don’t know what it is. Like, I don’t. I’d be the one to get advice. In order to coparent, you have to communicate, right? Yeah, so that would be a good start … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

