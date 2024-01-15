Rebel Wilson is continuing to be candid with fans about her weight loss ups and downs.

“Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)!” Wilson, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 15, alongside a video and photo of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit in a hot tub. “It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does.”

She continued: “I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

Several fans shared their support for the actress in the post’s comments section. “Ditto been there done that. Just need to get focused again. You will do it, don’t beat yourself up, relax, breathe you have your family as support,” one Instagram user commented. “In love & light xx.”

Another fan encouraged Wilson to “never ever feel bad for being human,” adding, “You’re healthy. You’re happy. This is what matters. What’s going on inside your body. Health is wealth. Longevity is far more important than a six-pack on the beach for one week. Stay positive.”

Wilson has kept herself busy since getting engaged to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, and welcoming daughter Royce in November 2022. Wilson has five film projects currently in the works, according to her IMDb profile, and will release her memoir, Rebel Rising, on April 2.

Wilson has previously shared how her weight affected her career. In a December 2021 interview with BBC Breakfast, she revealed that her team gave her “a lot of pushback” after announcing she would undergo her “year of health” in early 2020. “And they were like, ‘why? Why would you want to do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person,” she stated.

One of those roles included playing Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film series. Wilson told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year that she wasn’t allowed to lose “more than 10 pounds” while filming the musical trilogy because of her contract.

Wilson has also opened up about how her weight loss has affected how other people treat her. “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you,” she said during a January 2021 appearance on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin. “I was like, ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?’”

She went on to clarify: “I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I’ve always been quite confident. So, it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident.”

Two years after reaching her goal weight, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 that Wilson was “focused on maintaining the weight she’s lost and feeling comfortable in her skin,” adding, “She’s a really positive person and feels really good about how far she’s come.”

That same month, Wilson revealed she gained weight while on vacation. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much,” she captioned an Instagram swimsuit pic at the time. “But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗.”