Cheryl Burke

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed she is two years sober during a September 2020 episode of the “LadyGang” podcast. “It was just a decision that I made for myself,” she said. “And it was when Matt [Lawrence] and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like — or that I was like, he didn’t even know — I was just like, I was done. My father passed away — and then my dad was an alcoholic — so either I was gonna crash and burn and check myself into rehab or I was gonna just quit cold turkey. That’s just my personality. It’s either black or white.”