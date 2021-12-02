Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter star revealed in GQ UK’s July 2011 issue that he hadn’t had a drink since August 2010. “I became so reliant on [alcohol] to enjoy stuff,” he said, adding that he frequently blacked out. “There were a few years there when I was just so enamored with the idea of living some sort of famous person’s lifestyle that really isn’t suited to me.” In 2016, the star, who has said he preferred whiskey, told the UK’s Telegraph that he’d had a brief relapse — but was three years sober again at that point.