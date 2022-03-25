Dave Coulier

In March 2022, the Full House alum revealed that he got sober in 2020 after a drunken night that left his face bloodied. “I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” he wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of his face after the accident. “I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

The comedian went on to thank his wife, Melissa Coulier, for helping him make a change. “The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey,” he wrote. “The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you❤️.”