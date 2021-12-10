Drew Barrymore

The actress revealed on CBS This Morning in December 2021 that she quit drinking alcohol two and a half years prior. “It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life,” she said, noting that she’s “been very private with a lot of struggles” because of social media.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media,” Barrymore explained. “We’re in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private.”

Barrymore was previously candid about her battle with drugs as a teenager.