French Montana

The Moroccan rapper revealed he hadn’t consumed alcohol since he landed in the ICU for nearly two weeks in November 2019. “Too much drinking, too many pills, you know, boom,” he said during a December 2020 interview with XXL. “It was just overdoing something for too long. And, to the point where now [being] sober is becoming my new high. People [saw] I was out of control, not me, you know what I’m saying? Because, it’s almost like working out. You don’t see [yourself] getting big because you see yourself every day. It’s the same thing with you being out of control.”

Before his hospitalization, Montana’s drug use was “a hobby” that eventually transformed into “being an addiction.” In the year since his health scare, the Grammy nominee has faced life with a new perspective. “I think that was the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back,” he told XXL. “So, for me to stop everything and just step back, that was, like, one of my biggest accomplishments.”