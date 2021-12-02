John Mayer

The “Waiting on the World To Change” singer can thank Drake for helping him get clean. Mayer revealed in the November 2018 cover story of Complex that he hadn’t had a drink since Drake’s 30th birthday party two years earlier. After making “a fool” of himself at the rapper’s October 2016 bash and suffering a six-day hangover, Mayer says he asked himself, “‘OK, John, what percentage of your potential would you like to have? Because if you say you’d like 60, and you’d like to spend the other 40 having fun, that’s fine. But what percentage of what is available to you would you like to make happen? There’s no wrong answer. What is it?’ I went, ‘100.’” He added of alcohol, “If you look at drinking the way you would look at anything else, which is risk-reward, what am I giving up? What am I getting? It’s some of the worst odds that ever existed.”