Ambyr Childers Says Coparenting With Randall Emmett Is Difficult

Ambyr Childers gave a glimpse into where she stands with ex-husband Randall Emmett, confessing that coparenting isn’t always easy.

Childers, 35, and Emmett, 52, share daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 9. When it comes to raising their little girls, the former couple don’t always see eye to eye.

“We have different parenting ways and you go through leaps and valleys,” Childers told the Daily Mail in an interview published Sunday, August 6, reflecting on her “destructive” marriage to the producer. “Some months are really good and some months are really, really bad.”

Childers added: “I’ve had a really difficult time coparenting, but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to continue to work on the relationship and to do what’s best because it’s for my kids.”

The You alum asserted that her “kids will always come first,” adding, “With that in mind, it makes coparenting a lot easier whether I’m disagreeing or agreeing, or whatever I’m fighting for in the moment.”

Childers and Emmett tied the knot in 2009, welcoming London one year later. Rylee arrived in 2013, and Emmett filed for legal separation in 2015. Two years later, the pair’s divorce was finalized.

When it comes to her current relationship with Emmett, Childers explained that the former couple “talk only about the children” as a way to “keep everyone accountable,” but sometimes the kids ask questions that are hard to answer.

“Sometimes I just explain to my kids that two homes are sometimes better than one, right?” Childers told the outlet. “Those are hard, hard moments and your kids at different stages of divorce will come and ask questions or they’ll hear things. That’s been the hardest part for me — knowing how to protect my kids but also to teach them how people should treat other people.”

In December 2022, Emmett was ordered by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to stay 100 yards away from his ex-wife, whom he could not contact unless it was a “brief and peaceful” interaction concerning the pair’s children. Childers’ temporary restraining order against Emmett was granted amid concerns of “pedophilia” and “child endangerment.”

The ruling came shortly after Childers alleged that she felt “extreme destruction and disturbance of [her] emotional calm and peace of mind” after being contacted by an FBI agent who pressed her about Emmett’s “suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia,” per a Los Angeles Times report. (Emmett denied the “disgusting and untrue” accusations at the time.)

The order was dismissed in January. Childers previously attempted to obtain a restraining order against Emmett in October 2022, alleging she was emotionally, verbally and physically abused throughout their marriage. She cited a “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being” in her filing, but the request was ultimately denied due to lack of evidence.

Emmett later filed court documents of his own claiming Childers and his ex-fiancée, Lala Kent, were conspiring against him “in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody.” (Along with London and Rylee, Emmett shares daughter Ocean, 2, with Kent, 32.)

Despite their past ups and downs, Kent and Childers have forged a friendship amid their respective challenges with Emmett. Kent even invited Childers to celebrate Ocean’s birthday with her in March.

“She really inspires me. … Our relationship has not always been easy. We have had really bad moments and that’s OK because I had to go through what I had to go through and she needed to experience and go through what she did,” Childers told the Daily Mail, calling Kent a “good mom” and a “very hard worker.”

She added: “We’ve both been through a lot and at the end of the day we have beautiful, healthy children.”