Ashley Tisdale Says Daughter Jupiter ‘Fell in Love’ With BFF Vanessa Hudgens

Instant bond! Ashley Tisdale’s 3-month-old daughter, Jupiter, had the best reaction to meeting Vanessa Hudgens for the first time.

“It was so cool,” the Masked Dancer judge, 35, told Access on Friday, June 25. “She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her.”

The New Jersey native added that Hudgens, 32, was “just teary-eyed” meeting the infant. “[Jupiter] kept on staring at her,” Tisdale gushed. “It was so cute.”

The Princess Switch star was the “only person” to know Jupiter’s moniker ahead of her March birth. She met the newborn two months after her arrival.

“Juju & Aunt Nessa,” Tisdale captioned sweet Instagram shots of her best friend and baby girl in May. “Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart.”

Hudgens told Access the previous month that she was waiting to meet Jupiter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to wait until I have time and make sure that I’m not traveling anywhere,” the “Say OK” singer told the outlet in April. “I’m so excited. [Ashley’s] like, ‘You have to come over and sing for her because she loves singing … Whenever she’s on her stomach, she kicks when there’s singing!’ So I’m like, I’m going to come over and be the auntie who sings.”

Tisdale and husband Christopher French announced their pregnancy news in September 2020, and Hudgens saw the then-expectant star in person “late in [her] third trimester.”

The Phineas & Ferb alum and French, 39, were “really on lockdown,” Tisdale explained on Friday. “I did not get to experience being pregnant with my friends around me and going to lunch and them seeing my bump. … When I got pregnant, I was not going anywhere. It’s weird because people haven’t seen me in a while, and I’m like, ‘Here’s my baby.’ It’s, like, such a different life.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum has been documenting her early days of motherhood via Instagram since welcoming Jupiter, from her breast-feeding struggles to her postpartum body acceptance.

Tisdale first showed the little one’s face on social media while celebrating Mother’s Day, writing, “This little lady made me a momma! … The past six weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter, you are everything and more.”