Chanel Iman Gives Birth to 3rd Baby-1st With Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman and fiancé Davon Godchaux have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, September 19, sharing a photo from the hospital. “Capri Summer Godchaux 09-19-2023,” read the caption.

The supermodel announced in May that she and Godchaux were expecting their first child together.

“Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽,” Iman wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside stunning maternity photos of the couple.

The former New England Patriots athlete also shared the same photos on his social media page, captioning it, “God is great! It’s all been a blessing 🙏🏽.”

Iman — who revealed the sex of their baby weeks later — is already the mother of daughters Cali and Cassie, who were born in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shares her eldest children with ex-husband Sterling Shepard, whom she wed in 2018.

“She’s traveled everywhere,” Iman exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in February 2019 about then-5-month-old Cali. “She has a passport even! So I’m trying to figure out where we’re going to go on a family vacay so we can use her passport. But she’s already a jet-setter.”

Iman added at the time: “I feel like when I had her I was trying to get her on a plane, like, the next month, but of course I waited until she was at least four months and then I was traveling everywhere with her. I hate leaving her behind. We’re connected — we’re attached to each other.”

Us confirmed in June 2021 that Iman and Shepard, 30, called it quits. Iman started dating Godchaux in 2022 following her divorce, debuting their relationship at Coachella that April. Godchaux went on to pop the question during the pair’s Italian getaway in May.

“First of all, I can’t even lie I was nervous as hell😂 and I never thought I’ll be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Chanel, I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side!”

Godchaux continued: “From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!! Soon to be my wife!❤️❤️🇮🇹💍.”

Nearly one month after getting engaged, the couple toasted their little girl at a baby shower. “Blessed to have my mom, my girls and this village of women who keep me empowered on this motherhood journey 💪🏽🎀👑,” Iman wrote via Instagram in June, sharing party pics.