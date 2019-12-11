Channing Tatum Faces Off Against Daughter Everly in Rare Boxing Video





Fighting for fun! Channing Tatum shared an adorable boxing video with his and Jenna Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

“She love[s] punching dad,” the actor, 39, captioned a Tuesday, December 10, Instagram video. “This is only 1/16 how long this went for hahaha she an animal. We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun. I heard once that martial arts was only created to take the mystery out of fight. So people started to practiced it. So if ever there came a time they had to defend themselves they wouldn’t be as afraid. In my experience fear most times leads to bad decisions. Being calm and secure with your mind and body make great opportunity for good decisions.”

The Magic Mike star added, “Violence is 100% never the answer. But having a daughter i always want her to feel safe in her being. And god help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel.”

In the video, the little one rocked pajamas, boxing gloves and a helmet while going after her dad.

He and Dewan, also 39, welcomed their daughter in 2013 and split five years later. Last month, the Alabama native filed court documents requesting set custody schedule.

“Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly,” Tatum wrote in November paperwork obtained by Us Weekly. “I think it would be beneficial for us to work with a co-parenting counselor to help assist us with such scheduling related matters, so that we can more easily schedule our work and other commitments, and avoid any confusion or conflict regarding the same.”

He also asked that the couple, who rarely post pictures featuring their daughter’s face, don’t “use Everly’s name, image or likeness for any paid or for profit sponsorship, advertisement, campaign or partnership” without consent.

Since their breakup, Tatum has gone on to date Jessie J. His ex-wife is currently in a relationship with Steve Kazee, and the couple are expecting their first child together.

Everly couldn’t be more “excited” to become a big sister, Dewan told Us in October. “She’s owning this so much,” the Gracefully You author said. “She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’ She’s so happy. I knew she’d be excited.”