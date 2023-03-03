An exciting new chapter! Demi Moore is ready to welcome her first grandchild as her daughter Rumer Willis prepares to give birth.

“She can’t wait to be a grandma and is helping Rumer get ready in all kinds of ways – figuring out the nursery, brainstorming baby names, buying her ‘what to expect’ type books, recommending vitamins and of course sharing her own experiences of a smooth pregnancy,” a source exclusively reveals of the Indecent Proposal actress, 60, in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Moore shares the House Bunny actress, 34, as well as daughters Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with ex-husband Bruce Willis. Rumer announced her pregnancy via Instagram in December 2022, sharing a snap of boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas kissing her baby bump. Her mom shared the stills on her own page, writing, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱.”

The good news came after the family revealed the 67-year-old Die Hard star’s aphasia diagnosis earlier that year.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Rumer shared via an Instagram statement in March 2022, signed by her, Moore, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, and the actor’s five daughters, including Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, whom he shares with Heming, 44.

Moore, for her part, shared an update about the Sixth Sense star’s health in February.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the G.I. Jane actress wrote in a statement via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD). “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The New Mexico native — who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000 — added that there are currently “no treatments” for Bruce’s condition.

In addition to standing by her ex’s side and helping Rumer get ready for motherhood, Moore is experiencing a renaissance in her own life.

“Demi’s a different person since that memoir came out; it was the equivalent of lifting a huge weight off her shoulders,” the source told Us of the General Hospital alum’s 2019 tell-all, Inside Out. “For years she craved the closure that came through sharing her private journey and not holding back on certain incidents and events that have shaped or defined her life.”

In the book, Moore opened up about her substance abuse struggles, surviving sexual assault and her famous exes, including Ashton Kutcher.

“There was two different people we opened our relationship to, and they didn’t have bad intentions. … They were good people, but it was still a mistake,” the Few Good Men actress wrote, claiming that Kutcher, 45, suggested they have threesomes during their marriage.

Moore — who was married to the That ‘70s Show alum from 2005 to 2013 — also alleged that Kutcher was unfaithful to her.

The Just Married actor, for his part — who has never confirmed or denied the allegations in the memoir — said that he was “f—king pissed” about the book release during a January interview with Esquire.

For more on Moore, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.