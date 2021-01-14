Out of this world! Gigi Hadid sported a black crop top and Louis Vuitton galaxy pants while celebrating Zayn Malik’s 28th birthday on Tuesday, January 12.

The model, 25, accessorized with a black belt and matching jacket in an Instagram Story party pic, as well as a gold “Mama” necklace. In addition to showing off the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer’s video game-themed birthday bash, Hadid wrote Malik a touching tribute.

“Team No Sleep !” the Victoria’s Secret model captioned a social media upload. “Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day.”

The Los Angeles native’s post-baby body photo came three months after she and the former One Direction member welcomed their first child. The couple have yet to share the infant’s name but have given glimpses of her on social media since her September 2020 arrival.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the X Factor alum tweeted at the time, alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding his finger. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Hadid shared a similar shot via Instagram, writing, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

The new mom has since shown the back of the little one’s head, joking that her life is now “a whole new kind of busy and tired.” In a November 2020 Instagram slideshow, she called her baby girl “da bestie.”

Hadid and Malik have dated on and off since 2015. Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that they were starting a family together, three months after getting back together.

The English star couldn’t have been “more thrilled” about his girlfriend’s pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” the insider said. “Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, the love was still very much there.”

Since becoming parents, “Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together,” another source exclusively told Us in October 2020. “They’ve never looked happier.”