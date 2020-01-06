Mom and dad’s night out! Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel had a night to remember at HBO’s Golden Globes afterparty, three months after their daughter Atlas’ arrival.

Around 10:07 p.m., “Shay arrived with Matte, looking absolutely amazing in a slinky pink dress and sky-high stilettos,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively on Sunday, January 5. “She headed straight for the corner of the party where Jessica Alba was talking to two girlfriends, and Shay started laughing and joking with two guys while Matte chatted with his friends by the buffet.”

After “Matte returned and put his hand on her back,” the pair “looked very happy and in sync.” They joined Alba, 38, for another quick chat, swaying to the music. The Pretty Little Liars alum and the journalist, 39, left around 10:19 p.m.

The couple announced in October that Mitchell had given birth to their baby girl. “Never letting go,” the actress captioned a close-up shot of Atlas holding onto her finger at the time.

Later that same month, Mitchell and Babel attended Drake’s 33rd birthday bash — and defended their decision to enjoy a date night without their daughter. “I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party,” the Dollface star said from behind the camera in an October Instagram Story upload. “It wasn’t three days and she was with [my dog] Angel, so…”

The Bliss author also responded to a specific negative comment about how “disgusting” she was for partying “only days after her birth.” Mitchell replied, “Days? Lol honey, just because I posted on that day doesn’t mean she was born on that day.”

She and Babel had “so much fun” celebrating at Drake’s bash, an insider told Us exclusively at the time. “Shay looked absolutely amazing, definitely not like she had just given birth. She was dancing and living her best life.”

