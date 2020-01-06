Mixed feelings! Hilary Duff is loving life on her South Africa honeymoon with Matthew Koma, but can’t help thinking of her kids.

“Missing this pup so much but trying my best to stay present and enjoy this once in a lifetime adventure,” the Younger star, 32, captioned a Sunday, January 5, Instagram Story picture of her and the “Kisses Back” singer’s 14-month-old daughter, Banks, in her high chair. “Also sleeping. A lot.”

Duff proved this in funny footage of Koma, also 32, knocked out, saying, “You guys we’re napping again. We’re getting so much sleep here. It’s crazy.”

The Lizzie McGuire star went on to share a sweet shot of her and her ex-husband Mike Comrie’s son, Luca, 7, writing, “Missing sweet guy too. He’s prob[ably] not missing me as much because I’m making him read a chapter book with barely any pictures right now lol.”

The couple tied the knot on December 21 in Beverly Hills and shared the first photos from their trip to South Africa the following month. “Honeymooning with my honey,” the actress captioned a January upload of herself and the New York native. “Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn’t get better than this.”

Before their departure, Duff shared adorable details about the way she honored Banks and Luca during her wedding. “There’s a sweet little embroidery with our initials. There’s an ‘M’ and an ‘H’ and then the date of our wedding,” the Texas native told Vogue of her custom Jenny Packham gown. “There are initials for our kids. There’s Luca’s and Banks’ and they’re part of our ceremony and, obviously, the biggest part of our life,” Duff said. “Maybe someday Banks will want to wear my dress. She can add to it.”

For now, the toddler wore a gown designed by Packham, 54, to match her mom. “It’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” the “So Yesterday” singer gushed. “She had a little fitting yesterday. She’s only 14 months old, but she was fluffing the sleeves and just kept bouncing up and down. It was so cute.”

She and Koma got engaged in May, seven months after their daughter’s arrival. The fashion designer was previously married to Comrie, 39, from 2010 to 2016.