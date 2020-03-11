Veto! Jade Roper changed her mind about letting her and Tanner Tolbert’s brood join the Bachelor franchise one day.

“I’ve always said I’d let my kids go on The Bachelor … until this season,” the Colorado native, 33, captioned a Tuesday, March 10, Instagram photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Emerson, following Peter Weber’s season finale.

In the Bachelor alum’s social media upload, the toddler wore a straw hat and pink sweater, which read, “Sorry Boys, Daddy Says No Dating.”

Former Bachelorette Desiree Siegfried (née Hartsock) added, “Love that sweater,” while Tolbert, 32, commented, “You will be the next Barb,” referencing Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber.

The Missouri native and Roper, who met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, welcomed Emerson in August 2017. Their now-7-month-old son, Brooks, arrived in July.

During the After the Final Rose live show on Tuesday, footage aired of Weber proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss, only to ultimately end their engagement three months later because of his feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

The Tennessee native, 23, confronted her ex-fiancé on the show, saying, “We’ve been through a lot together and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her. So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to.”

The former beauty pageant competitor added, “If you wanna be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Weber and Prewett, also 23, still have feelings for each other and are taking things step by step. “I don’t know what this actually means right now,” the pilot admitted on Tuesday. “I know how we both feel about each other.”

Barbara also knows how she feels about the Alabama native, bashing Prewett on the live show. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” the Cuba native said of their romance. “Everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work.”