Jason Derulo Spent $30,000 on His and Ex Jena Frumes’ Son’s 2nd Birthday Party: ‘It Was Pretty Big’

By
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo with son Jason King. Courtesy of Jason King/Instagram

Nothing is too much for Jason Derulo and ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes’ son, Jason King, especially on his birthday.

“It was a beautiful thing. … That didn’t look like a cheap party! How much did it cost?” the “Kyle and Jackie O Show” radio cohost Kyle Sandilands asked Derulo, 33, on Thursday, June 22, about his son’s recent birthday celebration.

The “Talk Dirty” crooner then admitted how much he dropped to throw the party. “It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000,” Derulo confessed during the Australian radio show appearance. “The theme was ‘growing 2 soon,’ like, using [the number] two.”

The Florida native, who is currently working as a mentor on The Voice Australia, flew home to Los Angeles earlier this month for son Jason King’s second birthday.

“Two years ago, you entered my life and brought endless love, laughter and mischief. From the adorable chaos of the terrible twos to the heart-melting moments that fill my days, you’ve stolen my heart in the most craziest way,” Derulo gushed via Instagram on June 15, sharing party photos. “Today, we celebrate the incredible journey of your life, filled with wild adventures, and unstoppable growth.”

He added at the time: “May your special day be filled with double the giggles, double the snuggles, and double the joy. You are our greatest blessing, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for our little shining star. Happy birthday, Bubba!”

The outdoor party featured an inflatable bounce castle, a ball pit, multiple craft stations, arcade games and a magic performance. Guests were also gifted temporary tattoos with Jason King’s face on it and before tasting a Baby Shark-themed cake.

Derulo and Frumes, 29, welcomed their son in May 2021. They ultimately split four months later but remain committed to coparenting.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be,” he wrote in a since-deleted Twitter statement that September, confirming their breakup. “Pls respect our privacy [at] this time.”

As Derulo and Frumes jointly raise their toddler, they’ve enjoyed watching him grow.

“You look away for one second [and] he’s literally on top of something, just boys are just dangerous, like, do you want to live or not?” he quipped on Thursday. “Like, why are you jumping off the chandelier? How did you [get there]? It’s crazy.”

