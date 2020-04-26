Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Snap of Herself Breast-Feeding New Baby Callum

Mother-son bonding! Jenna Dewan posted a cute picture of herself breast-feeding her son, Callum, one month after giving birth.

The Flirty Dancing host, 39, shared the photo, which showed her holding the baby close while he fed, via her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 25.

Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, announced in September 2019 that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy in March.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan captioned a photo of her son at the time. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Kazee, 44, also shared the birth announcement writing, “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

The Tony Award winner added that there is a sentimental meaning behind their child’s name. “Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms,” Kazee wrote. “Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

Days later, Dewan posted her first breast-feeding selfie with her son. “So. Happy,” she captioned a photo of Callum wearing a sloth-printed onesie while feeding.

The following month, Dewan got real about the realities of taking care of a newborn and admitted motherhood can be exhausting.

“Making the most of nap time,” Dewan captioned a post of herself exercising on Thursday, April 23, via her Instagram Story. “I’m tired.”

Days earlier, the Gracefully You author showed off her post-baby body progress in a dancing TikTok video.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that Dewan and Kazee were dating six months after her split from her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, whom she was married to for nine years. The Tamara star and Tatum, 40, are the parents of their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

The Broadway actor popped the question during Dewan’s baby shower in February. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” Kazee captioned their engagement announcement via Instagram at the time. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”