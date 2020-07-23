Getting graphic! Jodie Turner-Smith trolled her Instagram fans with a new “baby picture” of her and Joshua Jackson’s 3-month-old daughter.

“Here’s that baby picture you all have been asking for,” the actress, 33, captioned a Wednesday, July 22, Instagram photo showing the little one’s poop. The Queen & Slim star tagged her husband, 42, in the social media upload.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in April. “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” a rep for the pair told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

Turner-Smith has become a “milk factory until further notice” since giving birth, the Nightflyers star joked on her Instagram Story the following week.

Us broke the news in December 2019 that she and the Dawson’s Creek alum had tied the knot and were expecting their first child. The actor is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us at the time.

The model debuted her baby bump two months later at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, wearing a yellow Gucci sequined halter dress.

“The #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if I don’t eat every 2.5 hrs I turn into Florence Pugh from the 3rd act of Midsommar— highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive,” the British star tweeted in February.

The following month, Jackson gushed to E! News that he was “just ready to meet [his] baby girl,” adding, “The whole process has been amazing.”

The Little Fires Everywhere star shared his wife’s due date that same month. “We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight,” he told Access Hollywood at the time. “The only odd craving [I’ve had during her pregnancy], and it only really lasted for two days, was an Oreo milkshake.”

The Fringe alum went on to say that the “most joyous moment” of his life was when he found out Turner-Smith was pregnant. “She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together,” he told the outlet.