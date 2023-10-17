Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are showing off their future parenting skills.

Justin, 29, and Hailey, 26, both took to Instagram to share adorable pics holding Jason Kennedy and Lauren Kennedy’s newborn daughter, Poppy, on Monday, October 16. In the photos, Justin held the infant — who was born on October 10 — in one arm while feeding her a bottle. Hailey also took a turn holding Poppy and gently cuddled with her while praising the baby girl’s “little foot” that poked out of her blanket.

“Meet my niece Poppy Ford Kennedy,” Justin captioned the carousel of photos. “Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy know their journey and challenges with having kids. They now have two beautiful babies that I’m absolutely obsessed with.”

Jason, 41, also posted a picture of Justin holding Poppy. “This man is so special to me and my babies. We luv u so much uncle Justin … And the baby whisperer auntie Hails.”

Lauren, 35, shared more photos of Hailey smiling with both Poppy and her son Ryver, 14 months, while feeding him fruit. Fans were quick to share their reactions in Lauren’s comments section.

“Hailey is going to be the best mom one day ❤️,” one wrote as a second gushed, “Hailey and Justin look so happy.” Another follower added, “The Biebers are SO ready.”

Through the years, Justin and Hailey, who wed in September 2018, have been open about starting a family together.

“I literally cry about this all the time,” Hailey said in a May interview with the Sunday Times. “I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

She continued, noting that her reservations wouldn’t stop them from welcoming kids, “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Justin also opened up about the subject during a December 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK,” he said. “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

The following year, in Justin Bieber: Our World — which premiered in October 2021 — Justin told Hailey that he was ready to “start trying” for a baby that year.

Three months later, in January 2022, Hailey revealed to WSJ. that she “definitely” is not planning to have kids within the year. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she explained. “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away … Then I turned 25 and I’m like, ‘I’m still super, super young!’”