Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, welcomed their second child on Tuesday, July 11.

Kushner, 37, took to social media on Thursday, July 13, to share the first photo of their little one. “Welcome to 🌎❤️ 7.11.23,” he captioned a sweet snap of the baby in a blue beanie.

In May, the couple announced they were expanding their family when the model, 30, debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala.

“Karlie has only told a few close friends about this pregnancy, she and Joshua are so excited to be expanding their family,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Karlie is relieved that everyone will know now.”

The duo – who welcomed a son in March 2021 – confirmed they were dating in November 2012 after Kloss and the New York City investor attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show afterparty together.

“They are really cute together,” an insider explained to Us at the time.

After the pair made their first official public appearance together at the Robin Hood Foundation Gala, Kushner made his debut on Kloss’ Instagram feed in January 2014.

After nearly six years together, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel opened up in April 2018 about why she keeps her relationship with Kushner private.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” Kloss told Porter magazine in 2018. “Caroline Herrera always says, “A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Three months after talking about her relationship, the duo announced that they were engaged.

“I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate,” the New York University alum wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the couple. “I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍.”

The lovebirds quietly tied the knot in October 2018 and continued the celebration in June 2019 with a wedding weekend in Wyoming.

In October 2020, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Us that Kloss and Kushner had a baby on the way. “[The couple] have been trying to have a baby for a few months now,” an insider shared at the time.

A year after Levi’s birth in March 2021, Kloss called having a child the “greatest joy” that she had ever experienced before.

“Everything changes,” the Project Runway host said on the Today show in April 2022. “I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now. And I’m always a multitasker, you know me, doing a thousand things. But I think priorities just changed.”