Switching up his settings! Kate Gosselin’s son Collin made his Instagram account private after appearing to shade her on Mother’s Day.

The 16-year-old posted a sweet shout-out on Sunday, May 10, to his dad Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, writing, “Turns out today is Mother’s Day, today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me. Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

The teenager went on to write, “I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

That same day, the Kate Plus Date star, 45, wished Collin and his sextuplet siblings — Leah, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Hannah — a happy 16th birthday via social media.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth!” the Multiple Blessings author captioned an Instagram post. “I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life!”

Jon, 43, was granted sole legal and physical of his son in December 2018. Collin’s sister Hannah also lives with the DJ and is in contact with her other siblings, unlike her brother.

“Kate has no contact with him,” Jon explained during a February episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “Right now, it’s very tumultuous pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, [but not with Collin]. We have parent alienation and sibling alienation.”