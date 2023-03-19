A sweet Mother’s Day! To celebrate the British holiday, Princess Kate has released a new photo with all three of her children.

“Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️,” the Princess of Wales, 41, and husband Prince William captioned a Sunday, March 19, Instagram post from their joint account, in honor of their country’s Mothering Sunday festivities.

Kate and the Prince of Wales, 40, uploaded a previously unseen photo from their family’s 2022 holiday card photo shoot. The image, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, shows the Duchess of Cornwall beaming beside children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, while sitting in a tree. The foursome — who sported the same warm-weather outfits in their festive portrait last year — were all smiles as they posed together. In a second candid snap, Kate sweetly rocked Louis in her arms.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not the only royals to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. William’s father, King Charles III, also honored the day with a rare family portrait.

“To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay,” a Sunday post on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account read, alongside a throwback image of baby Charles, now 74, and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. A second still of the king’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and her late mom, Rosalind Shand, was also uploaded.

Sunday marks the royals’ first Mother’s Day without the late queen, who died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” His Majesty wrote in a statement at the time. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Charles continued: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Elizabeth is survived by her four children — Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, whom she shared with husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 —and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The royals, including Charles’ estranged son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, all came together to honor her legacy at a state funeral last fall.

Charles, as the queen’s eldest child, was her direct heir and assumed the British throne immediately following her passing. His official coronation is slated for Saturday, May 6, in London, where William and Kate’s three children will reportedly have featured roles. According to a Saturday, March 18, report from London’s The Times, the Wales children are scheduled to participate in the official coronation procession alongside Charles, Camilla, 75, William, Kate and other senior working royals.