Kevin Costner pulled a total dad move while attending the Eras Tour, jamming out to one of Taylor Swift’s most popular breakup tracks.

The Yellowstone star, 68, was spotted enjoying the concert with 13-year-old daughter Grace on Monday, August 7, according to footage obtained by Page Six. Both Costner and Grace were dressed to impress for the event, with the actor rocking a white collared shirt and slacks while she wore a chic white mini dress with a ruffled skirt.

The pair, who took in the show from a private suite at SoFi stadium, could be seen dancing, smiling and singing along to some of Swift’s biggest hits, including her single “We Are Never, Ever, Getting Back Together” from her 2012 album Red.

“I’m really going to miss you picking fights / And me falling for it screaming that I’m right / And you would hide away and find your peace of mind / With some indie record that’s much cooler than mine,” Swift could be heard singing from the stage. “We are never ever getting back together / Like, ever.”

The daddy-daughter night out comes amid Costner’s tumultuous split from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. Us Weekly confirmed in May that Baumgartner, 49, had filed for divorce from Costner after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Since their split, Costner and Baumgartner have been engaged in a messy legal battle over finances and child support. In addition to Grace, the twosome share children Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14. (Costner is also the father of daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and son Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney.)

In June, Baumgartner alleged Costner was attempting to kick her out of their family home and that she didn’t have the funds to move with their children. She also requested $248,000 per month in child support from her estranged husband to continue raising the kids according to their current lifestyle.

Costner, meanwhile, claimed that he couldn’t afford the specified amount because he “will earn substantially less in 2023” once Yellowstone comes to an end. He also alleged that more than half of Baumgarnter’s expenses are for her personal benefit instead of their children’s

“Christine allocates 60 percent of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis,” documents obtained by Us read. The pair also argued over which household items Baumgartner would take with her once she moved out of the home, including pots and pans, dining chairs, silverware, bedding and the kitchen table.

After months of back and forth, a judge ruled that Costner will pay Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support and that Baumgartner must vacate Costner’s residence by the end of July. A U-Haul truck was spotted outside the exes’ residence in Santa Barbara County just a few days later.