Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is returning to business as usual after opening up about her urgent fetal surgery — and that includes showing off the Tooth Fairy’s handiwork.

“The tooth fairy strikes again,” Kardashian, 44, captioned a video via her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 9.

The video showed multi-colored glitter spread across pillows and on a nightstand (which held an Eloise book and one $835 Prada soccer ball, naturally) before showing a little red box with a rolled up note and a $20 dollar bill next to a cute little mushroom statue.

Kardashian has shown of several different Tooth Fairy visits to son Reign, 8, throughout the year, with some having even more elaborate setups with a full tabletop fairy garden. However, this visit comes just days after the Lemme founder revealed she went into emergency surgery.

Kardashian — who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign with ex Scott Disick — is currently pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker‘s first child together.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She added, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Less than one week earlier, Barker, 47, abruptly left the European leg of the Blink-182 tour for an “urgent family matter,” postponing Scotland and Ireland tour dates. “God is great,” he wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday after Kardashian shared the news of her successful surgery. “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support.”

Amid Barker’s return to tour on Friday, September 8, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo were “very relieved” to be done with the surgery. “Kourtney had a very scary medical situation, she is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her,” the insider told Us on Friday. “Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now.”

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2022. They announced Kardashian’s pregnancy in June at a Blink-182 show. Barker is also dad to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and acts as a father to former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.