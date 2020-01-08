Taking a walk down memory lane! Kylie Jenner stunned in a throwback maternity photo on Instagram.

“Pregnant with my baby girl,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, captioned the Tuesday, January 7, Instagram post. “I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon. #stormi.”

In the social media upload, the reality star rested a hand on her budding belly while wearing an off-the-shoulder black crop top and maroon sweats.

The E! personality gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s daughter in February 2018, but kept her pregnancy under wraps until the little one’s arrival.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator shared on Instagram at the time. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

Since becoming a mom, the makeup mogul has shared multiple throwback photos from throughout her pregnancy. In October, Jenner posted a Polaroid of her pregnant profile, writing, “I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life. I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing.”

That same month, she and Scott, 27, split, and they have been coparenting their daughter ever since. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” the Los Angeles native tweeted after their breakup. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The rapper spoke fondly of his ex in an XXL Magazine interview last month. “I love [Stormi’s] mommy, and I always will,” he said.