Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane have officially changed son Baker’s legal name.

“I just dropped off Baker’s name change form at the Vital Records Office, but I’m just having a Kylie Jenner moment, you know, changing my son’s name,” the Bachelor alum, 33, said during a Friday, October 6, Instagram Story video, jokingly comparing her situation to Jenner, 26, who legally changed baby No. 2’s moniker from Wolf to Aire after his first birthday.

Bushnell Lane, for her part, noted that her second son’s first name is “still Baker” but they swapped his middle name.

“[It] was Weston, we actually, like, panicked in the hospital because we just couldn’t decide and it was between West and Weston, and we ended up going with Weston,” she said in her social media video, sitting in her car. “But Baker is such a Baker West and that’s just what we call him. Dutton calls him Baker West, I call him Baker West [and] like his personality is so much more of a West than a Weston, so now he’s Baker West.”

She concluded: “It’s super easy if you want to change your kid’s name and they’re under 1. Very easy, just had to pay $15. So new name: Baker West.”

Bushnell Lane started dating the country singer, 38, in 2018. They wed in 2019, nearly two years before announcing she was pregnant with baby No. 1. Son Dutton arrived in June 2021. Baker followed in October 2022.

“I had one of those running lists like probably a lot of women out there do on my phone of baby names. Baker was on there. I don’t know. I don’t actually personally know anyone named Baker other than [football player] Baker Mayfield,” Bushnell Lane exclusively told Us Weekly in February on deciding on baby No. 2’s name.

Despite Lane being a “huge Carolina Panthers fan,” they denied naming their baby boy after the NFL quarterback.

“I’m like ‘No, we were naming our kid Baker long before he decided to go to Carolina this past year.’ I got that a whole lot,” Lane quipped to Us, before Bushnell Lane chimed in that fans were “waiting for us” to pick a name that was inspired by a Yellowstone character.

While speaking with Us, the married couple gushed about watching their two sons bond.

“Now that Baker is able to not be so attached to me all the time, [Dutton] loves Baker,” Bushnell Lane said in February of her firstborn’s initial jealousy. “I think Baker [is] now more interactive. He smiles, he laughs, he, like, stares at Dutton all day long and is just so intrigued by whatever Dutton is doing and I think Dutton now is enjoying that more.”