Love Is Blind alums Amber Pike and Matt Barnett fell in love on season 1 of the reality dating series — and now they are expecting their first baby.

Pike, 32, announced her pregnancy during a joint appearance on fellow Love Is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron Hamilton‘s “The Love Seat” podcast on Tuesday, October 8.

“I sent myself back to school because I felt like we were in a place where I could do that, like, I had the support and I was mentally there,” Pike shared, giving a life update. “Then, over summer break, he just went and knocked me up,” she teased, pointing to her husband, Barnett, 34.

The couple also shared a joint Instagram post on Tuesday that included a glimpse at Pike’s growing baby bump. “Where it started. Where we’ve been. Where we’re at…” they captioned the video montage.

Pike and Barnett instantly connected during the first season of the Netflix dating show, which was filmed in Atlanta in 2018. While the former cocktail waitress knew from the get-go that Barnett was her man, he was caught in a love square between Pike, Jessica Batten and Lauren “LC” Chamblin.

Eventually, Barnett realized his feelings for Pike were undeniable and proposed — sight unseen — before the end of the season 1 pod experiment. The twosome eventually wed during the season 1 finale, which aired in 2020.

“I know a lot of people have their opinions about Matt and I and how we live our life… but looking back at this past year only solidifies that… IDGAF,” Pike wrote via Instagram in December 2021, praising her spouse. “Every human being, no matter how caught up they get with society’s expectations, has their own unique desire for what they want their life to be and the life I dreamed about was based off of my own expectations and nobody else’s.”

She continued at the time: “I have been nothing less than blessed to find a partner that looks at life the same way that I do, as an adventure meant to be lived out instead of just dreamt about. We have a full life that we get to share with each other and our family and friends, and if we had nothing else at the end of the day besides that, I would still say we have a life that’s good.”

The pair’s romance continued to heat up — even seamlessly conquering lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most of our days are broken up walking our beautiful dog, Koda. She’s such a cutie-pie.” Barnett exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020 of their quarantine experience. “We’ve been taking this time to get back into exercising together because we’re so out of shape. Sometimes we don’t feel like cooking and we gotta support the restaurants right now.”

As the Netflix personalities got into their groove as a married couple, Pike was eager to grow their brood.

“Obviously, I wanted to have kids sooner. But also with everything that’s been going on with me health-wise, it’s scary,” she revealed during the first season of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, referring to her epilepsy battle. “I feel like the longer we wait, the harder things are going to be on me physically to have kids. I just feel like shoes just keep dropping on us and he’s more concerned about his own fears that he doesn’t acknowledge mine at all, especially when it comes to how scared I am with having high-risk pregnancies and in his mind, I feel like he thinks he can put it off forever.”