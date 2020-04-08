Malika Haqq Is ‘Addicted’ to Her and O.T. Genasis’ Son Ace: ‘The Sweetest’

Obsessed! Malika Haqq is loving life with her and O.T. Genasis’ 3-week-old son, Ace.

“My baby talks in his sleep,” the Side by Side star, 37, captioned a Tuesday, April 7, Instagram Story video of her baby boy cooing. “The sweetest sound I’ve ever known.”

The Dash Dolls alum went on to say that she is “addicted” to her infant, explaining, “I wanted my baby to go to sleep so that I could get some stuff done around the house, and now that he’s asleep, I want to wake him up.”

The reality star and her ex, 32, welcomed their newborn on March 14. “Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” Haqq captioned an Instagram photo of Ace’s hands on theirs.

When the rapper, whose real name is Odis Flores, posted a picture of their son’s face at the time, the Famously Single alum commented, “Now you have a twin, you’re welcome.”

The new mom announced in September 2019 that she was expecting her first child. Us Weekly confirmed Genasis’ paternity at the time.

After celebrating a teddy bear-themed baby shower thrown by Khloé Kardashian in February, Haqq gushed about her ex-boyfriend’s role in her pregnancy.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” the Los Angeles native captioned an Instagram photo at the time. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

Two weeks after giving birth to Ace, Haqq showed off her post-baby body while gushing about the little one. “Ace’n this thing called Mommy & Son,” she captioned a sweet March shot.

Kardashian, 35, commented, “You’re such a great mommy!!! I absolutely love seeing you in this role.”