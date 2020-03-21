Malika Haqq Shares Photo of Newborn Son Ace: ‘Best Week of My Life’

Malika Haqq shared a photo of her son, Ace, on Saturday, March 21, that was taken moments after he was born seven days ago.

“Best week of my life,” the Dash Dolls alum, 37, captioned the photo of her baby, who arrived on March 14.

“It’s been AMAZING, What a GREAT baby you have sissy!” her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq, commented on the photo.

“Congratulations!!!!! We all love you so much!!” Kris Jenner wrote, while Kelly Rowland added, “What a cutie!!” Kim Zolciak also commented on the photo, writing, “Oh my!!! I can’t wait to squeeze him!! I just know you are the best mommy.”

Malika announced the arrival of her first child, who she shares with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, on Monday, March 16, posting a photo of Ace’s tiny hand resting on his parents’ palms.

The rapper, 32, later shared a pic of his baby boy, prompting Malika to comment, “Now you have a twin, You’re welcome.”

The Famously Single alum revealed in September 2019 that she was expecting. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m pregnant. I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed at the time that Genasis, whose real name is Odis Flores, was the father of her child. The pair split in June 2019 after dating on and off for two years.

The rapper went to “every doctor’s appointment,” Malika revealed last month, with an insider telling Us exclusively last year that he was “getting more involved” as her pregnancy progressed.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she captioned a photo on Instagram on February 12 of the pair at her baby shower. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

“Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” she concluded. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”