Her motherhood journey. Mandy Moore shared a candid look at her attempt to combat mastitis three weeks after welcoming her son Ozzie.

“Trying to cut this mastitis off at the pass. Whew,” the actress, 38, captioned an Instagram Story on Friday, November 11, which included a photo of her nursing her newborn baby.

According to Mayo Clinic is an “inflammation of breast tissue” that comes from a build-up of milk in the breast duct. It can also lead an infection, pain, swelling, warmth and redness.

Moore’s insight into life as a mom of two comes after she recently expanded her family again. “Ozzie is here!” the This Is Us star, who also shares 20-month-old son Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith, wrote via Instagram on October 21. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓.”

Days later, the singer revealed she was planning to eat her own placenta in capsule form. “Round 2 with @feelgoodplacenta,” she captioned a photo of a pill bottle with the label: “Made By You, For You. Filled With Your Placenta and a Whole Lot of Love.”

After welcoming her first son in September 2021, the New Hampshire native has opened up about wanting Gus to have a sibling. “I’ve said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,’” she shared during a March 2021 episode of the “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.”

At the time, Moore revealed that her first time giving birth came with its challenges. “As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something,” she noted. “It’s a hard feeling to describe, but I can look back now with such affection and fondness for myself and what that experience was because it brought me Gus. It brought me this child who is my whole world now.”

The 47 Meters Down star also gushed about how her life changed since becoming a mother.

“I’ve never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again, and you’re not aware of anything else that’s going on. That’s why the tearing, all of it, it doesn’t exist,” she added. “It doesn’t matter. You just have your baby on you. And I couldn’t imagine anything else mattering.”