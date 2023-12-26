Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas, but that doesn’t mean her kids don’t get tired of hearing her iconic holiday songs.

The singer, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 24, to share a video of her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, poking fun at her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”.

In the clip, Monroe and Moroccan, 12, asked whether they need to be with Carey “every single time” she performs the classic holiday tune.

“It’s just being festive. It’s not every … ,” Carey replied before breaking out into song, which caused her kids to walk out of the frame. She captioned the staged video, “Had to do it. Merry Christmas Eve!! 🎄❤️🎄❤️.”

Carey’s reign as the “Queen of Christmas” initially started in 1994 after “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released as a single from her first holiday album, Merry Christmas. Carey has since discussed what her kids know about her career as her music remains a seasonal staple.

“They’re aware of the success, the records and this new diamond certification. They see these things and they see it on a list with songs of, like, the most current artists. Then they see it at No. 1 and they’re like, ‘What in the world,'” she said during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in December 2021 before joking, “Because, obviously, everybody knows I wasn’t born. I was just here, here I am. And I’m not even a real person. I’m just an animated character.”

While discussing her approach to parenting, Carey told Us, “I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house.”

She added: “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference. Like, I want to be that — I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t, like, I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are.”

Carey also opened up about her attempts to make the holidays special while keeping her kids aware of their blessings.

“Everything is over the top, but you know what? I feel like I need them to know that that’s a big deal, that not everybody has that,” she explained. “But I also didn’t grow up with … sometimes it was a wrapped-up orange that I got. So, it’s, like, I didn’t grow up with all the gifts in the land. I kind of love making their holidays great.”

The performer became a mother when she welcomed Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 with now-ex-husband Nick Cannon. Carey and Cannon, 43, called it quits in 2014 after six years of marriage. They finalized their divorce two years later and have remained focused on coparenting their kids.

“She high frequency, man. She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’” Cannon shared on “The Jason Lee Show” podcast in May while sharing Carey’s reaction to him having multiple children with six different women since their split. “She’s like, ‘As long as you don’t bring none of that bulls–t to the Manor of Carey.’ Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”