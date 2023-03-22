His brood could have been even bigger. Nick Cannon revealed that there’s one former flame he regrets not having a baby with: Christina Milian.

“Everybody talks about having kids [in relationships],” the Drumline actor, 42, said during an interview with the Shade Room, which was uploaded via YouTube on Friday, March 17. “If I say this, I know it’s gonna go viral. But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant [years later] … I was like, ‘Dang, man.'”

Cannon clarified: “But I was so happy for her. I remember we [were] kids in love early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

The Masked Singer host and Milian, 41, sparked a romance after working together on the 2003 movie. After two years of dating, the duo called it quits.

“I was wrong for not being what she wanted me to be,” Cannon confessed in a 2006 interview. “She knew from the jump. We were friends for months before we even got into it, and when we got into it, I was like … ‘Yo, anything remotely like a relationship, I don’t want no parts of it.'”

More than a decade later, Milian recalled learning that Cannon cheated on her during their whirlwind romance by hacking into his phone. “The next thing you know, I was reading [everything]. For, like, a month, I was reading messages,” she told E! News in 2019. “It was unreal that it was happening. He was living at my house. … It was just like, ‘Wait, under my roof this is happening?’ It just kind of blew me away.”

The Falling Inn Love actress was filming a project in Romania at the time and had to wait to confront her then-beau. “I was like, ‘I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person, so in the meantime, I’m gonna get my intel, make sure that this is for real for real,'” she said. “And it was for real, so it was enough. … I wanted to be able to see him in person, go over it — not like it would change anything — but part of me was like, ‘He was my first love.'”

Following her split from Cannon, Milian went on to marry The Dream in 2009. They welcomed daughter Violet the following year, but by 2011, the pair went their separate ways. (Milian also shares sons Isaiah, 3, and Kenna, 23 months, with boyfriend Matt Pokora.)

The Wild ‘n Out host, for his part, was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016. The exes share 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Cannon has since welcomed 10 more children, including Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 5 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 21 months, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa. He and Alyssa Scott are the parents of Halo, 3 months. Their son, Zen, died of brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2021. The All That alum also shares son Legendary, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole.

The comedian’s ever-growing family has become a hot topic in the public eye, and Cannon recently shed light on the biggest challenge of raising his kids. “Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management,” he told Entertainment Tonight in February. “[Because] once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”