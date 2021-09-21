Oops! Nikki Bella recorded a sweet video of son Matteo with his dad Artem Chigvintsev’s Dancing With the Stars trophy — only for the toddler to snap off a piece.

“Teo and I will get your trophy fixed!!!” the Total Bellas star, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 20, ahead of the ABC show’s season 30 premiere. “Lol oooppss ha! We gotta a strong boy here!!”

The Russia native, 39, commented, “Love you both so so much and I guess dad needs to get a new trophy this season.”

In the funny footage, Bella asked the 13-month-old whether they were “manifesting” back-to-back wins for the season 29 winner. Matteo reached out and pulled some of the lettering off of the trophy.

“Oh, shoot,” the former professional wrestler said from behind the camera. “Oh, no. OK. Artem, I will fix that. Oh, boy. I’ll fix that before you get home.” After Bella tried to put the words back, her son reached out and put them in his mouth, babbling, “Dada.”

DWTS pro Witney Carson commented, “Oh, my gosh, I’m actually dying!!!!!!” Jenna Johnson added, “Hahahahhahahahahha this is the BEST video I’ve ever seen!!!!”

Chigvintsev came in first place in the 2020 season with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe. This time around, the former Broadway star is competing with The Office’s Melora Hardin.

“What a night,” Chigvintsev gushed via Instagram on Monday, calling the actress, 54, an “absolute assassin.”

Nikki commented on the social media upload: “That was so fire! SO amazing! Proud of you two! Just so so proud of you love!! You truly know how to bring the best out of people! PS she has legs for days!!! Damn!”

She and Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo in July 2020, recently celebrating the “sweet, shy, loving, wild” little one’s 1st birthday.

“This past year has been the most incredible year of my life,” the E! personality captioned a July Instagram slideshow of party pics. “It’s been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing. Oh, baby boy, thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma. I couldn’t have asked for a better baby boy than you! You have my heart, Teo! I love you more than anything in this entire world! Here’s to turning 1 my wild one! And to many, many more birthdays!”