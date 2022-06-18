While postpartum life for Olivia Munn has not been rosy, son Malcolm has made every struggle meaningful.

“The postpartum road is rough, but it’s so worth it,” the Violet actress, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 17, sharing video footage of herself rocking the 7-month-old.

In the clip, Munn noted: “My body hasn’t snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it. 💙”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in November 2021 that the former Daily Show correspondent and her boyfriend, John Mulaney, welcomed their first child just before Thanksgiving.

“My Golden Ox baby,” Munn captioned her son’s Instagram debut one month later. “Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

While Munn and the 39-year-old former Saturday Night Live writer — who were first linked in May 2021 amid his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler — have continued doting on their little one, she has been vocal about her postpartum struggles.

“My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my postpartum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” the actress wrote via Instagram Story in March. “Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little more like myself. Hope I can keep it up.”

The Newsroom alum has also been candid about her low breastmilk supply and her difficulties with breast-feeding.

“I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby. But then I said, ‘F–k it,’” Munn wrote via Instagram Stories in February, noting that she had attempted to work with multiple lactation consultants and tried using several breast-feeding pillows and an array of soups, coconut water, teas, gummies and nipple ointments to no avail.

She added in her social media message at the time: “Breast-feeding is good and so is formula. To the mamas out there — do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

Despite the struggles, a source previously told Us that Munn was “super happy” as a new mom and was focused on “making sure Malcolm is a healthy baby” as he develops.

“She’s getting a lot of support from friends,” the insider noted in January. “Her mom, [Kim Munn], especially has been helping out. She feels truly blessed. … She’s been asking her followers and other moms for advice. It’s really because this is a new world for her, so she just wants to make sure she’s doing everything right.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!