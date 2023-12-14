Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity Moms

Paris Hilton Is Planning the ‘Most Magical’ Christmas With 2 Kids: It’s ‘Everything She Ever Wanted’ (Exclusive)

By
Paris Hilton. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association

The most wonderful time of the year is gearing up to be extra special for Paris Hilton now that she’s a mother of two.

“Paris couldn’t be more thrilled to be celebrating Christmas with her husband and two babies,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s really a dream come true for her, and she feels so blessed.”

Hilton, who shares son Phoenix, 10 months, and newborn daughter London with husband Carter Reum, has been “planning Christmas for months now,” the insider says.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

While Hilton, 42, didn’t announce the birth of her baby girl until November, her family holiday plans were set into motion much earlier.

“They had already been buying presents for both Phoenix and London since earlier this year,” the source shares, noting that the Simple Life alum “knows it’s going to be the most magical Christmas she’s ever had.”

Paris Hilton Celebrates 45 Month Anniversary With Husband Carter Reum

This holiday season is just what Hilton has always imagined for herself, according to the insider. “Paris has wanted to become a mom for so many years and she’s so grateful she got everything she ever wanted,” the source adds.

Hilton surprised fans on Thanksgiving when she revealed she and Reum, 42, had quietly welcomed daughter London via surrogate. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned a November Instagram snap that featured a pink baby outfit the with name “London” monogrammed on the front.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

The couple previously welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate earlier this year, keeping the news under wraps until January.

Following the addition of London to their brood, an insider exclusively told Us the family is “thrilled” to have the baby girl in their lives. Phoenix is also getting used to having a sister, with the source explaining in November that he has been “very interested in getting to know” London.

The Hilton Family’s Next Generation- Get to Know Paris, Nicky and Barron’s Children in Photos - 350

“Everyone is happy and healthy and excited to spend the holidays this year together,” the insider shared at the time, noting London’s arrival is a “dream come true for the whole family.”

Hilton gushed about her growing squad during a November appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, revealing that she “surprised the whole family” with her newborn at Thanksgiving.

Paris Hilton Fam Album

“I’m in heaven,” she said on the talk show. “I just feel like my life is so complete, I just feel so at peace and excited and grateful for everything in my life.”

Hilton detailed her “amazing” holiday celebration, revealing that she and Reum told the family there was a “surprise” before dinner.

“Everyone thought a magician was coming,” she recalled. “Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone’s all excited. … Then, I walk in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’”

Paris Hilton’s Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Kids Over the Years

Paris Hilton

