The most wonderful time of the year is gearing up to be extra special for Paris Hilton now that she’s a mother of two.

“Paris couldn’t be more thrilled to be celebrating Christmas with her husband and two babies,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s really a dream come true for her, and she feels so blessed.”

Hilton, who shares son Phoenix, 10 months, and newborn daughter London with husband Carter Reum, has been “planning Christmas for months now,” the insider says.

While Hilton, 42, didn’t announce the birth of her baby girl until November, her family holiday plans were set into motion much earlier.

“They had already been buying presents for both Phoenix and London since earlier this year,” the source shares, noting that the Simple Life alum “knows it’s going to be the most magical Christmas she’s ever had.”

This holiday season is just what Hilton has always imagined for herself, according to the insider. “Paris has wanted to become a mom for so many years and she’s so grateful she got everything she ever wanted,” the source adds.

Hilton surprised fans on Thanksgiving when she revealed she and Reum, 42, had quietly welcomed daughter London via surrogate. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned a November Instagram snap that featured a pink baby outfit the with name “London” monogrammed on the front.

The couple previously welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate earlier this year, keeping the news under wraps until January.

Following the addition of London to their brood, an insider exclusively told Us the family is “thrilled” to have the baby girl in their lives. Phoenix is also getting used to having a sister, with the source explaining in November that he has been “very interested in getting to know” London.

“Everyone is happy and healthy and excited to spend the holidays this year together,” the insider shared at the time, noting London’s arrival is a “dream come true for the whole family.”

Hilton gushed about her growing squad during a November appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, revealing that she “surprised the whole family” with her newborn at Thanksgiving.

“I’m in heaven,” she said on the talk show. “I just feel like my life is so complete, I just feel so at peace and excited and grateful for everything in my life.”

Hilton detailed her “amazing” holiday celebration, revealing that she and Reum told the family there was a “surprise” before dinner.

“Everyone thought a magician was coming,” she recalled. “Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone’s all excited. … Then, I walk in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’”