Patrick Mahomes‘ 14-month-old son may have a future throwing shade after giving his dad iconic side eye during the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl celebration.

The quarterback, 28, was joined by his family, including wife Brittany Mahomes, daughter Sterling, 2, and Bronze on the field shortly after beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday, February 11

In photos captured moments after Patrick’s big win, Bronze looked less than impressed with his MVP father, who was gushing about his family on and off the field.

“It means the world that [they’re here]. The whole family of Kansas City [and the] Chiefs Kingdom is special,” Patrick said. “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes' Sweetest Quotes About Raising His 2 Kids Patrick Mahomes is an all-star for his team on the football field — and a champion for his family at home. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got engaged to high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews in September 2020, proposing on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. Later that month, the couple […]

Patrick and Brittany, 28, went on to celebrate his win on Sunday at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel. They were joined by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they toasted to their team’s victory with bottle service in the club’s VIP area before partying it up at the DJ booth.

Patrick and Brittany, who started dating as teenagers, have been giving Chiefs fans an inside look into their lives since he was drafted in 2017. Fans got an even closer look when the Mahomes family participated in Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries, which premiered last summer.

“We kinda met in seventh, eighth grade,” Patrick recalled on the show of his now-wife. “She was the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever.”

Related: NFL Players Celebrating Super Bowl Wins With Their Kids Over the Years Over the years, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more NFL players’ children have sweetly celebrated their dads’ Super Bowl wins. Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and competed in the championship game three additional times with the Boston team. He headed to the Super Bowl for the 10th time in February […]

After gifting Brittany a rose on Valentine’s Day, the pair went from friends to more. “He thought it was a joke,” Brittany added. “I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward cause we were ‘just friends’ so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute.”

Patrick and Brittany got engaged in 2020 after eight years of dating. They exchanged vows in March 2022.

In his Netflix docuseries, Patrick hoped fans got to learn about his life off the field.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

“Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind. They don’t see how you have to manage playing football and being a dad and being a husband,” he explained. “It’s football. You’re gonna have highs. You’re gonna have the lows. You put so much into this that you want to win, you want to succeed. And you want to win that Super Bowl at the end of the year. But I have to be a dad too. I have to be a husband.”

Sunday marked Patrick’s third Super Bowl win with the Chiefs.