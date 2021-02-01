Glowing and growing! Ashley Tisdale showed off her blooming baby bump in a stunning nude selfie.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 35, shared the shot via Instagram on Monday, February 1, alongside an important message about self-love. “So much of the time we give our love to others. Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form,” she captioned the selfie. “Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you.”

Tisdale’s update garnered praise from many of her famous friends. The former Disney star’s longtime bestie Vanessa Hudgens called her “gorgeous,” while their fellow High School Musical costar KayCee Stroh responded by writing, “This!! 🙌🙌🙌 .” Hilary Duff, who is expecting her third child, commented that Tisdale is “lookin like a queen 👏🏻❤️✨.”

As Sarah Hyland noted what a “GORGEOUS MAMAAAAA” Tisdale is, Amanda Kloots wrote, “Body body body body! Mama you look so gorgeous WOW!”

Tisdale’s husband, Christopher French, also left a loving comment beneath her photo, which read: “The most beautiful and badass woman in the world 💘.”

The Frenshe founder announced in September 2020 that she was expecting her first child with the 39-year-old musician. She shared the news in a captionless Instagram post, in which the pair wore white outfits as she cradled her baby bump.

The following month, Tisdale confirmed that the longtime couple are expecting a baby girl. The duo were pictured slicing a white cake that had a pink inside.

“This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy,” she wrote of her gender reveal celebration, adding the hashtag “#SheSoFrench.”

The Masked Dancer judge recently spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about returning to work after giving birth. “They say, like, the first two weeks are hell week,” she said in December 2020. “I’m sure I’ll take a month off, but I’m the type of person that’s a multi-tasker. I love to work.”

Tisdale explained that she has “no plan” for how long she will be on maternity leave, adding, “I just think I’m very present as a person. … I don’t see myself taking too much time off. I have a lot going on. I really love having my hands in everything.”

The former child star has been married to French since September 2014. Tisdale previously opened up to Us exclusively about how they make their marriage a priority amid their busy work schedules.

“It’s crazy to balance everything. But, you know, I think that pretty much every night we hang out, and pretty much on the weekends we’re like, ‘OK, let’s do a specific night where we’ll do a date,’” she explained in January 2019. “We both know what our priorities are. We both know that we’re always each other’s No. 1. So I think that’s really how you balance your relationship with work.”