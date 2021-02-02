So chic. Pregnant Katharine McPhee showed off her maternity style while running errands with David Foster on Monday, February 1.

The American Idol alum, 36, paired a white tee with a black coat and matching leggings, adding heeled pink sandals and a floral mask for a pop of color in photos obtained by Daily Mail. As for the composer, 71, the Canada native wore a navy blue sweatsuit and sneakers during their West Hollywood stroll.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that McPhee is pregnant with her and Foster’s first child together. The Grammy winner is already the father of daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

While the “Open Toes” singer waited until December 2020 to post a photo of her budding belly on Instagram, she subtly confirmed that she was expecting days after the news broke.

“I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don’t know … it’s one of my favorite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri,” the Broadway star said in an October 2020 Instagram Story video. “Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

She and Foster tied the knot in June 2019 in London. Their nuptials came three years after McPhee’s divorce from her first husband, actor Nick Cokas, was finalized.

The music executive previously wed four times, marrying B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

Foster was first spotted with McPhee five months after finalizing his divorce from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57. He addressed their 34-year age difference in August 2019, saying during an event that “nobody gives a s–t.”

Two of Foster’s daughters, Erin and Sara, have been vocal about their dad’s relationship with McPhee, saying that same month that they “fully expect her to have a child and fully support it.”

Erin added at an event at the time: “When there is something happening that people have opinions on, everyone wants to create a narrative about how you hate that person. Instead of letting anyone take liberties in creating that narrative for us, we are making it clear that we love Katharine.”