Lala Kent had the perfect response to those criticizing her risqué pregnancy photos.

“Keep clutching your pearls, Jans,” Kent, 33, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 17, alongside a snap of her showing off her baby bump while wearing only a towel after a shower.

She continued: “I’ll be dropping triple B’s on you for the next 5 months. Try not to have a heart attack over it.”

Kent has been having fun with her style since announcing her second pregnancy. While attending Coachella earlier this month, the Vanderpump Rules star rocked a plunging black bodysuit and a short baby blue dress.

Related: Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Through the Years Over the years, Lala Kent has made headlines for her personal and professional life — which she has filmed for Vanderpump Rules. After joining the series in season 4, the newcomer quickly became a fan-favorite and a main cast member. Although cameras captured most aspects of her life, Kent decided to offer a different glimpse […]

After previously discussing her plans to have another child, Kent announced in January that she was going through the process of intrauterine insemination (IUI).

“It’s a road I never thought I would be going down,” she told Cosmopolitan at the time. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

Kent, who already shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, confirmed she was expecting two months later. “I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Ocean looking at her baby bump. Kent has since shared that her second child is a girl.

The reality star has previously defended her decision to have more kids without a partner.

Related: Lala Kent's Baby Bump Album During 2nd Pregnancy Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is ready to expand her family and welcome baby No. 2. The Bravo star had undergone intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor to conceive her second baby. She previously welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean, in 2021 with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. “I didn’t really tell [Ocean] in some big […]

“I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” she said about considering a sperm donor during a “Scheananigans” podcast episode in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s—t that has happened in my life.”

Kent used season 11 of Vanderpump Rules to document her journey of picking a sperm donor. During an April episode, Kent invited her costars to choose the father based on her final three choices.

“He is tall at 6’2 with a lean and athletic build. He’s kind, polite and friendly. He has a gentle demeanor,” Kent noted in the episode about the ultimate donor.

Scheana Shay pointed out other important attributes, saying, “His favorite song is ‘Grown Ocean’ and his favorite animal is a lion. We are done here. Let’s close the binders and open Lala’s legs because this is her sperm.”

Related: Lala Kent's Dating History: From James Kennedy to Randall Emmett Since joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent has candidly addressed the ups and downs in her love life. Kent’s dating history was a major topic of conversation after she joined the hit Bravo series in 2014. After flirting with Jax Taylor and James Kennedy, Kent hinted that she found love with a mystery […]

Offscreen, Kent clarified what she prioritized when it came to picking a donor, sharing on her “Give Them Lala” podcast last month, “I don’t care about looks. And you know, genetics are fickle. You could have two people from the same mom and dad and they look nothing alike. I get that. But I did say, ‘What does he look like?'”

Kent said she wanted to “eliminate as many questions” as possible.

“So I was like, ‘I would prefer that this baby kind of have the same aesthetic look as me, my mom [and] Ocean.’ So when they come into this world, it’s not only like, ‘You don’t have a dad because I got you from a donor,'” she concluded. “I just want to eliminate any sort of toughness for them. Because the world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family. I don’t want to make it any tougher for them.”