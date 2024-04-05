Lea Michele was all smiles while showing off her baby bump at a star-studded event after announcing her second pregnancy.

The Glee alum, 37, rocked the red carpet in a flowy red halter dress at the 2024 Hope Rising Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, April 4. Michele cradled her baby bump while sporting gold jewelry with natural glam and her hair in long waves.

At the 8th annual event, which helped raise funds to fight against frontotemporal degeneration, Michele was joined by the likes of journalist Paula Zahn, businessman Donald Newhouse and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Michele previously debuted her baby bump last month while announcing she and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their second child. “Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed 💛,” she captioned a March 27 Instagram slideshow, which showed her posing in a white robe and undergarments.

She and Reich, who wed in March 2019, became parents with the birth of their son, Ever, in August 2020. “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He’s been an easy baby so far.”

Ahead of Ever’s 1st birthday in August 2021, Michele called her son “the greatest gift” in a sweet Instagram tribute. “From your big brown eyes that look like mine- to your curly blonde hair you got from your daddy. From the big smile you make when we say ‘big smile!’ to the way your little arms wrap around my neck for a hug,” she wrote alongside pics of herself, Reich and Ever posing on the beach. “We love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday my sweet Ever. I love you … forever and ever ❤️.”

Last year, Michele skipped a March 2023 performance of Funny Girl on Broadway after Ever was hospitalized for a “scary health issue.” Though she later confirmed via Instagram that her son’s health was “headed in a good direction,” Ever was hospitalized again the following month.

“These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for,” Michele wrote via her Instagram Story in April 2023. “It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be OK. But it still hurts.”

Michele has shared a handful of photos of Ever walking with her and Reich via social media in recent months, seemingly indicating that her son has recovered.

Expanding her family is something Michele previously admitted had been a tough journey. Responding to a March 2022 Instagram Story fan question asking whether Ever will get a sibling, Michele replied, “We certainly hope so. Our journey bringing him into this world was not easy and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around.”

She continued: “But I have faith god will bring us another when the time is right ❤️.”

After announcing her second pregnancy, Michele gave another glimpse of her growing belly via Instagram, sharing photos of herself performing on stage in a white gown and diamond dangle earrings.