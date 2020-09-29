Not on the guest list! Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval haven’t attended any of their pregnant Vanderpump Rules costars’ gender reveal parties.

“We have not been nor would we expect to be invited to any of those things,” the Florida native, 35, tweeted on Monday, September 28, when asked about her and the TomTom Bar cofounder’s absence.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their first child. The pair confirmed the news later that same month with an Instagram baby bump debut, revealing the sex of their upcoming daughter in the caption.

As for Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright, however, the fellow pregnant reality stars both revealed their babies-to-be’s sexes with extravagant parties.

The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host, 30, and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, used a pink parachute to announce their baby girl’s upcoming arrival on September 19. Cartwright, 31, and husband Jax Taylor shot blue confetti cannons during their Sunday, September 27, bash.

The three pregnant Bravo personalities all posed for a baby bump photo during the Kentucky native’s party. “Who would’ve thought we’d all be … sober at the same time,” Schroeder, 32, captioned the Instagram post on Monday, September 28.

Madix posted a photo of her own bare stomach on Saturday, September 26, joking, “Not pregnant just bloated and starved for attention.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails author went on to write that she didn’t mean any “shade” by the social media upload. “Some of y’all are completely devoid of humor,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I guess I got that attention I was desperate for anyway. BTW it’s a bean and cheese burrito and Del Taco is the father.”

Madix and Sandoval, 37, weren’t the only cast members to miss the event. On Friday, September 25, Scheana Shay revealed that she and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, “weren’t invited” to Kent’s bash.

“This is the thing I like about COVID — you get to identify who you want to hang out with and who you don’t want to hang out with,” Davies, 30, explained during a “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast episode. “There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list. You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list.”