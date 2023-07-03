Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their second child, a daughter.

“They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family,” a rep for Harington told Us Weekly on Monday, July 3.

The Modern Love alum revealed that he and Leslie were expecting their second child during a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while sharing an update on the couple’s son, whom they welcomed in 2021.

“He’s really good, but he’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister,” Harington told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I’m terrified, like, you know with the first baby, you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months? Well, the man is, anyway. This time, you go, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick [because you will have] two of them.”

Harington and Leslie in 2011 while filming season 2 of Game of Thrones. After the pair briefly called off their relationship in August 2013, Us broke the news in August 2014 that the pair quietly had reunited.

“They’ve been back on for about three months,” an insider told Us at the time. “That said, it’s casual right now and they’re having fun. They’re not moving in together or anything like that yet.”

The twosome made their red carpet debut in April 2016 before confirming their engagement in an excerpt for The Times in September 2017.

“Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie,” the post read. “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Harington and Leslie tied the knot in June 2018 in Scotland with costars including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke in attendance.

Five months after the couple said “I do,” Russian model Olga Vlaslova claimed she had an affair with the Pompeii actor. However, Harington’s rep denied the allegations in a statement to Us in November 2018, asserting that he had “never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.”

The duo faced another big obstacle in May 2019 when news broke that Harington decided to seek professional help at a treatment facility.

“He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools,” an insider told Us at the time. “[She] loves him very much. She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

Despite their challenges, the Downtown Abbey alum revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child in September 2020. She showed off her baby bump in U.K’s Make magazine at the time.

“I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” Leslie told the New York Post one month after the news broke.

In February 2021, Harington’s rep confirmed to Us that the twosome had welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The London native has since been open about what it’s like being a father and the challenges he faces.

“Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together,” Harington told Access Hollywood in August 2021. “I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you, and that’s a whole new dynamic you need to find. I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you? It’s a beautiful thing, it really is.”