Baby on board! Kit Harington and his wife, Rose Leslie, are expecting their second child.

“He’s really good, but he’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister,” the Modern Love alum, 36, revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 3, while offering an update on his eldest son’s milestones. “I’m terrified, like, you know with the first baby, you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months? Well, the man is, anyway. This time, you go, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick [because you will have] two of them.”

While Harington and Leslie, 35, are eagerly preparing for the new baby’s arrival, their eldest son, 2, hasn’t fully grasped the news.

“I’m not sure he has conceptually understood it just yet,” the Eternals actor quipped during the late-night appearance. “We’re trying to get him ready for it, like, we point to Rose’s tummy and say, ‘Mummy’s baby, Mummy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.’ Well, you’ll know soon enough.”

Harington and the Scottish actress initially connected on the set of Game of Thrones — playing Jon Snow and Ygritte, respectively — before getting married in June 2018. Nearly three years later, they expanded their brood when their son was born.

“Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big, what you’re about to go through is big.’” the England native previously told Access Hollywood in August 2021 of becoming a first-time father. “You have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then, what surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ Like, you don’t get a break from it.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

He added at the time: “Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you, and that’s a whole new dynamic you need to find. I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you? It’s a beautiful thing, it really is.”

The couple’s firstborn, whose name has not been publicly shared, has since been a source of great pride for Harington and the Downton Abbey alum.

“He is good, he’s 2. We think he might be quite smart, which is surprising since we’re both actors, like, we’re not sure quite where that’s come from,” the Gunpowder star gushed on Friday of his eldest child. “He loves applause [and] every time he does something good, we give him applause and we’ve been worrying that’s kind of been pushing him toward acting. We’re a bit like, ‘You might be too smart for this. Go save the world, we’re sick, we had no choice.’”