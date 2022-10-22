From Westeros to the nursery! After Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of Game of Thrones, they sparked a real-life love story before eventually welcoming their first child.

“They have had a baby boy and are very, very happy,” a rep for Harington told Us Weekly in a February 2021 statement, nearly one year after the Scottish actress debuted her baby bump during a photo shoot for the U.K.’s Make Magazine.

While the Game of Thrones alums — who wed in June 2018 — have been relatively tight-lipped about their son, Harington already loves being a father.

“Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big, what you’re about to go through is big.’” the Modern Love alum told Access Hollywood in August 2021. “You have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then, what surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ Like, you don’t get a break from it.”

He added at the time: “Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you, and that’s a whole new dynamic you need to find. I pretty much find everyday as he grows and changes, how does that change you? It’s a beautiful thing, it really is.”

In addition to doting over their baby boy, Harington has remained equally in awe of his wife as she has embraced motherhood.

“Rose is the one who he seems to respect and love,” the Eternals actor gushed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2021. “Like, she’s his safe place and I just seem to be sheer entertainment. And not even very good entertainment, just entertainment!”

The Downton Abbey alum, for her part, has been equally candid about watching her husband navigating first-time parenthood.

“There were many satisfying moments,” Leslie told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in April 2022 of watching Harington care for their son while she was on the set of HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife. “We had an understanding that when our son cried in the middle of the night, it was on Kit to go and look after him, as I would have to wake up early to work. It was kind of glorious.”

Scroll below for more of Harington’s sweetest quotes about fatherhood: