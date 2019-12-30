



No. 1 fan! Steve Kazee sweetly gushed over Jenna Dewan on Instagram alongside a series of new pregnancy pictures.

“Disclaimer: I’m aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now,” the Tony winner, 44, captioned a Sunday, December 29, Instagram slideshow. “There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves [sic] her path through this world and all the while, she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to. From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight, she never fails to inspire and amaze me.”

The Broadway star went on to write, “So yes… I’m proud. Incredibly. I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways. So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love!”

In the first of the social media shots, the actress, 39, bared her baby bump during a doctor visit. Dewan went on to pose in a bathrobe and grin beneath a Flirty Dancing promo in the following two photos.

The former World of Dance host commented on the series of pictures, writing, “Oh. My. God. You are sent from the stars. Couldn’t love or appreciate you more.”

The couple announced in September that they are expecting their first child together. The Gracefully You author already shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

The Kentucky native is “nervous” for fatherhood, he told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” Kazee explained to Us at the time. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Us revealed in October 2018 that he and Dewan are dating, and the pair made their relationship Instagram official six months later.